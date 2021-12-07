Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Broward County Transit Bus In Lauderdale-By-The-Sea; Victim Sideswiped and Ejected From Bike

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL – A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a Broward County Transit (BCT) bus in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea on Friday, December 3. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, shortly before 11 a.m. that Friday, BCT bus driver David Allan Graham, 42, of Pompano Beach, was traveling northbound in a 2020 Gillig bus near the 1400 block of South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling on a Trek OCLV Carbon road bike in the same direction. At some point, Graham struck the bicyclist in a sideswipe type collision, which caused the victim to be ejected from the bike.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and the Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Volunteer Fire Department responded, and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The BCT bus driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators say excessive speed is not a contributing factor to the cause of this crash and investigation continues. The name of the adult male victim was withheld via Marsy’s Law.