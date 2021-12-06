Rand Paul On Fauci: “Live Your Life, Ignore This Man; Let’s Hope He Can Be Gone As Soon As Possible” – Fox News’ Hannity

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity this past week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), a fierce critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , told viewers who have already had the disease, or who have already been vaccinated, to simply ignore Fauci, and to go about their daily lives without fear. Photo credit: Fox News, Rumble.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity this past week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told viewers of Sean Hannity’s Fox News program who have already had COVID or who have been vaccinated to simply ignore Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and to go about their daily lives without fear.

“People who have been vaccinated or people who have gotten the disease naturally do have a semblance of protection and should feel comfortable going about their daily lives. Let’s not live-in fear because Dr. Fauci is promulgating things that are unscientific just to scare you,” he added. If you’ve been vaccinated or if you’ve had the disease, live your life and ignore this man and let’s hope he can be gone as soon as possible.” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Paul, a fierce critic of Fauci, has accused him repeatedly of lying about government involvement with funding so-called “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), where many – including Paul – believe that COVID-19 was created and leaked, leading to a worldwide pandemic.



Last month, at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, Paul called on Fauci to resign accusing him of “covering [his] ass” claiming that the NIH was attempting to essentially make the concept of “gain-of-function” disappear simply by changing the definition,

“There’s the preponderance of evidence now points towards this coming from the lab and what you’ve done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass.” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

When Fauci again denied responsibility for funding “gain-of-function” research – saying that the Kentucky Senator had made an “egregious misrepresentation” of his words, Paul fired back, saying that Fauci should quit.

“You won’t admit that it’s dangerous. And for that lack of judgment, I think it’s time that you resign,” Paul said. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

In July, Paul officially referred Anthony Fauci to the Justice Department for allegedly lying to Congress.