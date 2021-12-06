COPS: Several Week Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Trio For String Of Residential Burglaries Throughout Broward County

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to investigators, Jacobi Denmark, 23, of Lauderhill, Jacquon Jackson, 26, of North Lauderdale, and Roderick Taff, 23, of Lauderhill, were arrested for committing two residential burglaries in Davie by smashing into rear doors at the homes. Following a second break-in, the three men fled from the scene but were captured a short time later with assistance from a K-9 unit. Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – For several weeks, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) has been investigating a trio of residential burglars victimizing residents across Broward County. On Friday, December 3, B.A.T. worked with the Davie Police Department to arrest the three men suspected of committing the crimes.

According to investigators, on Friday morning, Jacobi Denmark, 23, of Lauderhill, Jacquon Jackson, 26, of North Lauderdale, and Roderick Taff, 23, of Lauderhill, committed two residential burglaries in Davie by smashing into rear doors at the homes. Following the second break-in, the three men fled from the scene but were captured a short time later with assistance from a K-9 unit.

Davie Police arrested the three men for committing the crimes in its jurisdiction. In addition, Jackson is accused of committing residential burglaries in Cooper City and Deerfield Beach, and all three men are suspected of committing more than a dozen residential burglaries throughout Broward County over the past few weeks. The investigation into the other burglaries is ongoing.

Detectives advise residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked, monitor their home alarm system, if they have one, and, if not, consider installing an alarm system. Additionally, if they see something unusual or suspicious in the neighborhood, not to hesitate to call law enforcement.