CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Several Week Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Trio For String Of Residential Burglaries Throughout Broward County

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Jacobi Denmark, 23, of Lauderhill, Jacquon Jackson, 26, of North Lauderdale, and Roderick Taff, 23, of Lauderhill
According to investigators, Jacobi Denmark, 23, of Lauderhill, Jacquon Jackson, 26, of North Lauderdale, and Roderick Taff, 23, of Lauderhill, were arrested for committing two residential burglaries in Davie by smashing into rear doors at the homes. Following a second break-in, the three men fled from the scene but were captured a short time later with assistance from a K-9 unit. Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – For several weeks, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) has been investigating a trio of residential burglars victimizing residents across Broward County. On Friday, December 3, B.A.T. worked with the Davie Police Department to arrest the three men suspected of committing the crimes. 

According to investigators, on Friday morning, Jacobi Denmark, 23, of Lauderhill, Jacquon Jackson, 26, of North Lauderdale, and Roderick Taff, 23, of Lauderhill, committed two residential burglaries in Davie by smashing into rear doors at the homes. Following the second break-in, the three men fled from the scene but were captured a short time later with assistance from a K-9 unit. 

Davie Police arrested the three men for committing the crimes in its jurisdiction. In addition, Jackson is accused of committing residential burglaries in Cooper City and Deerfield Beach, and all three men are suspected of committing more than a dozen residential burglaries throughout Broward County over the past few weeks. The investigation into the other burglaries is ongoing. 

Detectives advise residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked, monitor their home alarm system, if they have one, and, if not, consider installing an alarm system. Additionally, if they see something unusual or suspicious in the neighborhood, not to hesitate to call law enforcement. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

1-On-1 Exclusive & Uncut: Virginia Lt Gov-Elect Winsome…

Marc Ang

Port Charlotte Man Jumps Courtroom Railing During Wife’s 10…

Joe Mcdermott

Suspect In Triple Shooting In Northlake Parking Lot In Palm…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,540