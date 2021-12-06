Convicted Felon Charged With Eight Counts Of Assault With Deadly Weapon In Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Brooksville

Jamerson Marques Badger, 24, who has five previous arrests in Hernando County, was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Badger was offered no bond and was also charged with Violation of Probation, as he is currently on probation in Citrus County.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 20201, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of School Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Brooksville regarding a Shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned a male in a silver Chrysler 200 opened fire, with an assault rifle, on a group of people who were socializing outdoors.

Other deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, fleeing the general area. The driver eluded deputies, however, a short time later, deputies located the Chrysler 200 abandoned in the parking area of the Freedom Gardens Apartment complex.

An investigation revealed Jamerson Marques Badger, 24, was the individual who was operating the vehicle and who opened fire on the group, on Thanksgiving Day. On Wednesday, December 1-21, Major Case detectives located and arrested Badger for the crime.

