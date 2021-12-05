Trump Media & Technology Group, Digital World Acquisition Corp, Announce $1 Billion “PIPE” Investment in Committed Capital to Fund Business

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PALM BEACH, FL – On December 04, 2021, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (“TMTG”) and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC), announced that Digital World Acquisition Corp. (“DWAC”) has entered into subscription agreements for $1 billion in committed capital to be received upon consummation of their business combination (the “PIPE”) from a diverse group of institutional investors.

“$1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end. America is ready for TRUTH Social, a platform that will not discriminate on the basis of political ideology. As our balance sheet expands, TMTG will be in a stronger position to fight back against the tyranny of Big Tech.” President Donald J. Trump, Chairman of TMTG

“Our focus on delivering public shareholder value drives our decision-making and by accepting these commitments for a strategic infusion of growth capital, we believe the combined company can grow on an incredibly strong foundation. The liquidity that will be provided to the combined company balance sheet, in excess of the up to $293 million (less expenses) that DWAC may provide, should fortify the strategic positioning of TMTG. I am confident that TMTG can effectively deploy this capital to accelerate and strengthen the execution of its business, including by continuing to attract top talent, hire top technology providers, and roll out significant advertising and business development campaigns.” Patrick Orlando, Chairman and CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp.,



Together, the transaction will provide estimated proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion (after deducting estimated deal expenses), assuming full delivery of the amount of cash held in trust by DWAC, to be used to fund operations of the combined entity. The per-share conversion price of the fully committed convertible preferred stock PIPE transaction represents a 20% discount to DWAC’s volume-weighted average closing price (“VWAP”) for the five trading days prior to and including December 1, 2021, subject to downward adjustment. If the VWAP of the combined entity for the 10 trading days after the closing of the business combination (“Closing VWAP”) is at or above $56, no downward adjustment will occur. If the Closing VWAP is below $56, then the conversion price shall be adjusted to the greater of a 40% discount to the Closing VWAP and the floor price of $10.00. The PIPE financing is subject to customary closing conditions, including stockholder and regulatory approval, and is expected to close upon or shortly after the consummation of the business combination.

Exclusive Placement Agent: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is serving as exclusive placement agent and capital markets advisor to DWAC.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is a social media and technology company. TRUTH Social, TMTG’s forthcoming social media platform, will provide an outlet that encourages open global conversation without discrimination on the basis of political ideology. TMTG+, the company’s subscription-based video streaming service, is expected to include access to non-woke entertainment, news, documentaries, podcasts and more. To learn more, please visit www.tmtgcorp.com.

About Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. completed its initial public offering in September 2021, raising approximately $293 million in cash proceeds for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. DWAC’s strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with technology-focused, market leading companies.

For more information, including disclosures and forward looking statements, please read the press release in its entirety at https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/04/2346139/0/en/Trump-Media-Technology-Group-Corp-and-Digital-World-Acquisition-Corp-Announce-1-Billion-PIPE-Investment-in-Committed-Capital-to-Fund-Business.html