ROGER STONE: “I Don’t Get My News from CNN For the Same Reason I Don’t Eat Out of The Toilet” – On Fox Nation’s ‘Tucker Carlson Today’

Republican political consultant Roger Stone discussed the latest subpoena sent to him by the January 6 congressional commission regarding the Capitol riots, reiterating that he did not attend, nor have anything to do with the illegal activities that transpired that day. Fox Nation’s ‘Tucker Carlson Today’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, political consultant, and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone slammed CNN when he told Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” that he doesn’t believe CNN is a journalistic outfit and that they are perpetrating crime when they are weaponized for the illegal leaking of search or arrest warrants, which he noted is a felony.

“CNN is not a journalistic outfit. I don’t get my news from CNN for the same reason I don’t eat out of the toilet.” Republican political consultant Roger Stone

The two newsmakers were discussing the weaponization of the news media through collaboration between what Tucker referred to as the “National Security State” and the media to “crush their opponents,” such as when CNN was present at early morning raids carried out at Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home when it was raided prior to 6AM on January 25, 2019; coincidently, CNN news cameras were on site for their exclusive clips which captured both video and voices of federal gents announcing their presence and pounding on the front door.

Stone, who appeared on the show to discuss the latest subpoena sent to him by the January 6 congressional commission regarding the Capitol riots, reiterated that he did not attend, nor have anything to do with the illegal activities that transpired that day.

“Let me be as clear as I possibly can. Any claim, or assertion, or implication that I either knew about or I was involved in any way in the illegal activities of the Capitol on January 6 is categorically false,” Stone maintained. Republican political consultant Roger Stone

The comments regarding CNN where widely celebrated on social media.

As of late, Stone has also been the target of numerous civil suits he says are frivolous and baseless.