Op-Ed: Another Eatery Exposing Liberal Lunacy As Three San Francisco Police Officers Ejected Over ‘Concerns’ About Their Weapons

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





It’s possible they just don’t understand that those weapons, in the hands of well-trained police officers are important tools, essential to keeping the peace, and that an unarmed police officer is like a restaurateur without a restaurant. Photo credit: Peter Lemiska

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As we watch the violence and unabated crime spreading like cancer across our country, it’s hard to believe that so many on the left still embrace the lunatic, anti-police hysteria causing it.

But sfgate.com recently reported on another case of liberal ideology replacing common sense. The story was about two San Francisco restaurant owners who ejected three San Francisco police officers from their eatery, allegedly because of staff concerns about their weapons. The incident occurred on December 3 at Hilda and Jesse, a San Francisco brunch spot. Owners later tried to justify, or at least explain their actions on Instagram. They said that after the three “armed” and “uniformed” officers were seated, the staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons so the owners “politely” asked them to leave.

In a conciliatory gesture, they added that they “respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do.” Apparently, they just want them to do that work unarmed. They went on to explain that the police would be welcome in the restaurant off duty, out of uniform, and without their weapons – a “magnanimous” gesture that speaks volumes on the liberal philosophy.

San Francisco police officers denied service at restaurant because their weapons go against eatery's 'safe space' ideology https://t.co/EQ6rOv3lfF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 6, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



We can’t know whether or not those owners truly respect the police, as they say. Maybe they do have an irrational fear of firearms. Maybe they haven’t had time to catch up on the news reports of crime spiraling out of control in cities like theirs. Or maybe, like AOC, they just don’t believe the crime statistics. It’s possible they just don’t understand that those weapons, in the hands of well-trained police officers are important tools, essential to keeping the peace, and that an unarmed police officer is like a restaurateur without a restaurant.

They say it wasn’t a political statement. We don’t know what they were thinking, but their actions are completely consistent with the anti-police hysteria infecting so many other cities run by liberal politicians.

They visualize a liberal utopia, void of weapons, void of police, and abounding in brotherly love. Rational people know that utopia is not yet here, nor is it on the horizon. Today’s society depends upon well-equipped police officers to enforce the laws and to keep the peace – and to do it while putting their own lives at risk.

Insane. I wouldn’t be going here if I lived in SF, which thankfully I don’t. … SF brunch spot asks 3 San Francisco police officers to leave, citing their 'multiple weapons' https://t.co/5PCCAYt048 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2021

The people like those running this restaurant can never learn common sense. And it would be un-American and un-Christian to hope that they one day learn the hard lessons in life through personal experience. But among the many quotes about Karma, this one seems the most appropriate: “Karma has no menu. You get served what you deserve.”