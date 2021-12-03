Worker Dies In Accident at Brooksville Cement Plant While Working With Heavy Machinery In Mine; Detectives Conducting Investigation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Deputies and Fire Emergency Services were dispatched to the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry, located on Camp Mine Road in Brooksville regarding a work related accident; callers told 911 a man had been injured while working in the mine. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, December 3, 2021, just after 9 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies along with Hernando County Fire Emergency Services were dispatched to the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry, located at 11430 Camp Mine Road in Brooksville regarding a work related accident; callers told 9-1-1 operators a man had been injured while working in the mine.

A preliminary investigation reveals an adult male victim was performing work in the “pit” with the use of heavy machinery. For unknown reasons, the victim became entangled within the equipment. Mine workers worked diligently to separate the victim from the equipment and once the victim was free, workers provided first aid.

Upon arrival of Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. As of noon, the Medical Examiner and the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) were in route to conduct their own investigations.