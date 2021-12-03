BusinessCrimeLocal

Worker Dies In Accident at Brooksville Cement Plant While Working With Heavy Machinery In Mine; Detectives Conducting Investigation

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Deputies and Fire Emergency Services were dispatched to the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry, located at 11430 Camp Mine Road in Brooksville regarding a work related accident; callers told 9-1-1 operators a man had been injured while working in the mine.
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, December 3, 2021, just after 9 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies along with Hernando County Fire Emergency Services were dispatched to the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry, located at 11430 Camp Mine Road in Brooksville regarding a work related accident; callers told 9-1-1 operators a man had been injured while working in the mine.

A preliminary investigation reveals an adult male victim was performing work in the “pit” with the use of heavy machinery. For unknown reasons, the victim became entangled within the equipment. Mine workers worked diligently to separate the victim from the equipment and once the victim was free, workers provided first aid.

Upon arrival of Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. As of noon, the Medical Examiner and the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) were in route to conduct their own investigations.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

