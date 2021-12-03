CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect In Triple Shooting In Northlake Parking Lot In Palm Beach Gardens Last Month Charged With Second Degree Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
IZAIAH PROBY
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – On November 3, 2021, shortly after 2:00 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a triple shooting in a parking lot, east of I-95 on Northlake Blvd in Palm Beach Gardens. Upon arrival deputies found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. 

After an investigation, probable cause was developed to arrest Izaiah Proby-Johnson, 27, of West Palm Beach, for the charges of second degree felony murder with a firearm and burglary with battery. An arrest warrant was procured and Proby-Johnson was arrested on Thursday, December 2, 2021.  

At this time, one victim is deceased, one victim remains in critical condition and one victim has non-life threatening injuries. No other information was made available by authorities.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

