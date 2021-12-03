Port Charlotte Man Jumps Courtroom Railing During Wife’s 10 Year Sentencing In Child Abuse Case; Deputies Deployed Taser To Subdue

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Gregory A. Carrasquillo, stood up and jumped over the gallery bar, attempting to make contact with his wife Crystal A. Carrasquillo, 24 as she was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections. Crystal was charged with cruelty towards a child and aggravated child abuse, a first degree felony. Photos: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Deputies inside the courtroom had to deploy a taser after a Port Charlotte man jumped the gallery bar and attempted to make contact with the defendant, his wife. Earlier today, a criminal sentencing proceeding was taking place at the Charlotte County Justice Center for Crystal A. Carrasquillo, 24. Crystal was charged with cruelty towards a child and aggravated child abuse, a first degree felony. Several members of her family, to include her husband, Gregory A. Carrasquillo, were present in the courtroom.

At one point during the proceedings, Gregory interrupted by standing up and requesting to speak with the judge. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office bailiffs asked Gregory to remain seated, and he complied. Onlookers in the courtroom watched as Crystal was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections. As the judge read the sentence, Gregory stood up and jumped over the gallery bar, attempting to make contact with Crystal at the defendant’s table. Bailiffs intercepted and restrained Gregory, who proceeded to resist.

At that time, one of the deputies deployed their taser, successfully contacting Gregory on his lower body. Gregory then complied and was placed under arrest on one count of Resisting without Violence. Gregory is being processed at the Charlotte County Jail.

“Bailiffs play an important role in the courtroom throughout the administration of justice. They provide security not only to the judge, but to all parties in the room at all times. While I understand these proceedings can elicit an emotional response from loved ones, my bailiffs simply cannot allow an outburst of this kind. Their actions were swift, appropriate, and necessary to ensure the safety of everyone.”



According to Southwest Florida’s WINK News, Crystal physically abused the 3-month-old baby repeatedly. The crime was uncovered in 2018 when the child was taken to the hospital because of trouble breathing. Doctors discovered the child had numerous broken bones in various stages of healing.