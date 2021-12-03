CrimeLocalSociety

Man Lying in Street In Pompano Beach Dead After Being Run Over

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

ONE DRIVER PRONOUNCED DECEASED
A preliminary investigation revealed that for unknown reasons, the victim was lying in the right thru lane prior to being struck by the vehicle. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and the man was pronounced deceased on scene.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Friday, December. 3, Norval Howard, 40, of Pompano Beach, was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado in the right thru lane of the 2600 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. As Howard approached the 2700 block, he observed an object in the roadway, was unsure what it was and drove over it.

Following the impact, Howard then turned around to see what he struck and realized it was a pedestrian, Gregory Halowach, 68, of Pompano Beach. Howard then positioned his vehicle in a way to prevent further impact, and emergency crews were notified.

A preliminary investigation revealed that for unknown reasons, the victim was lying in the right thru lane prior to being struck by the vehicle. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and Halowach was pronounced deceased on scene. According to investigators, neither speed nor impairment are considered contributing factors to the cause of the crash. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Deltona House Party

Jessica Mcfadyen

Port Charlotte Woman Discharges Firearm in Home, Heads Out…

Joe Mcdermott

Bill Introduced To Block Biden From Giving Large Settlement…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,537