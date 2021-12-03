Man Lying in Street In Pompano Beach Dead After Being Run Over

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Friday, December. 3, Norval Howard, 40, of Pompano Beach, was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado in the right thru lane of the 2600 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. As Howard approached the 2700 block, he observed an object in the roadway, was unsure what it was and drove over it.

Following the impact, Howard then turned around to see what he struck and realized it was a pedestrian, Gregory Halowach, 68, of Pompano Beach. Howard then positioned his vehicle in a way to prevent further impact, and emergency crews were notified.

A preliminary investigation revealed that for unknown reasons, the victim was lying in the right thru lane prior to being struck by the vehicle. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and Halowach was pronounced deceased on scene. According to investigators, neither speed nor impairment are considered contributing factors to the cause of the crash. The investigation continues.