CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Detectives were later notified that the victim was pronounced deceased. The victim is an adult female; her name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle following a domestic disturbance call. According to authorities, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Friday, November 26, Broward Regional Communications received a domestic disturbance call involving a victim near the 4100 block of Northwest 16th Avenue in Oakland Park. Broward deputies responded and resolved the disturbance, and both parties were separated.

According to investigators, the victim was seen walking northbound along Northwest 16th Avenue. A short time later, Lorenzo Gordon, 25, of Hollywood, and a passenger, Andrew Robinson, 27, of Oakland Park, entered a 2011 Honda Accord and also began traveling northbound on Northwest 16th Avenue. As Gordon continued north, he noticed something in the roadway and attempted to swerve to avoid hitting it but could not. The Honda subsequently collided with the object, later identified as the victim, and stopped.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital. Detectives were later notified that the victim was pronounced deceased. The victim is an adult female; her name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim left the initial domestic disturbance scene, and at some point, laid down in the middle of the roadway before being struck. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Port Charlotte Woman Discharges Firearm in Home, Heads Out…

Joe Mcdermott

Bill Introduced To Block Biden From Giving Large Settlement…

Christopher Boyle

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,536