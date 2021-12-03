Detectives Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Oakland Park

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

OAKLAND PARK, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle following a domestic disturbance call. According to authorities, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Friday, November 26, Broward Regional Communications received a domestic disturbance call involving a victim near the 4100 block of Northwest 16th Avenue in Oakland Park. Broward deputies responded and resolved the disturbance, and both parties were separated.

According to investigators, the victim was seen walking northbound along Northwest 16th Avenue. A short time later, Lorenzo Gordon, 25, of Hollywood, and a passenger, Andrew Robinson, 27, of Oakland Park, entered a 2011 Honda Accord and also began traveling northbound on Northwest 16th Avenue. As Gordon continued north, he noticed something in the roadway and attempted to swerve to avoid hitting it but could not. The Honda subsequently collided with the object, later identified as the victim, and stopped.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital. Detectives were later notified that the victim was pronounced deceased. The victim is an adult female; her name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim left the initial domestic disturbance scene, and at some point, laid down in the middle of the roadway before being struck. The investigation continues.