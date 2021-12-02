Port Charlotte Woman Discharges Firearm in Home, Heads Out to Bar, Leaving Child In Crib Alone on Thanksgiving Night

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Victoria Hidalgo, 37, discharged a firearm into her front door from inside her home and then headed to the bar, leaving an infant in the home, alone, on Thanksgiving night. Victoria was taken into custody on a charge of Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm. She was taken to the Charlotte County Jail and is currently out on bond in the amount of $3,500.00.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A Port Charlotte woman discharged a firearm into her front door from inside her home and then headed to the bar, leaving an infant in the home, alone, on Thanksgiving night.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a home in Port Charlotte late on Thanksgiving night after receiving a call from a woman who had gone to check on the subject and found a bullet lodged in the front door. The woman stated that Victoria Hidalgo, 37, had called her, “sound[ing] as though she was under the influence of alcohol”, and stated she had fired a gun inside the home, prompting the woman to head over and check on her.

Upon arrival, the woman noticed that their shared vehicle was not in its parking space. She then located the bullet in the front door. She granted deputies access to the residence, where they discovered a child left in a crib unsupervised. The child was left in the care of a family member, as Victoria’s whereabouts were unknown. Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

“There is no excuse for an infant to be left in a home alone, nor is there a good explanation for the discharge of the firearm. It is clear that this woman’s priorities are way out of order, and I hope this experience serves as a wake-up call for her. I pray that things change and the child is properly cared for moving forward.” – SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



During that investigation, detectives learned that the vehicle had been stopped by deputies near the intersection of Port Charlotte Blvd. and Tamiami Trail. Victoria was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle with a male, identified as Robert Sampson, 49, driving. According to authorities, Victoria’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, her breath smelled of alcohol, and her speech was slurred while being questioned.

Robert advised that he had just met Victoria at the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub. Robert stated that he did not know Victoria, but was concerned that she was going to drive in a very intoxicated condition and was helping her get home safe. He did not have any knowledge of the situation at the home.

Victoria was taken into custody on a charge of Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm. She was taken to the Charlotte County Jail and is currently out on bond in the amount of $3,500.00.