Bill Introduced To Block Biden From Giving Large Settlement Payouts To Migrant Families Separated by Illegal Border Crossings

By Christopher Boyle
David Peinado Romer
The “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act,” would disallow the usage of any federal funds to be used to pay any settlements connected with illegal immigrants being detained and/or separated at the U.S. border at any time after January 20, 2017. File photo: David Peinado Romero, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of GOP senators on Thursday introduced a bill that, if passed, would block the administration of President Joe Biden from giving large settlement payouts to migrant families that were separated after being captured attempting to illegally cross the southern border into the United States during the Trump Administration.

The proposed payouts by the Biden Administration proved to be controversial, prompting Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tom Cotton (R-AK), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to announce that they will introduce the “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act.”

The bill would disallow the usage of any federal funds to be used to pay any settlements connected with illegal immigrants being detained and/or separated at the U.S. border at any time after January 20, 2017.


Previous reports indicated that the Biden Administration was considering payments as high as $450,000 per person to migrants who were separated from family members by Trump-era officials after being caught and detained while illegally crossing the border. The explanation for the payouts from Biden officials was to compensate the families for “lasting psychological trauma” endured while they were separated.

Senator Tillis issued a statement announcing the “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act,” saying that Biden’s proposed payouts would be “rewarding” lawbreakers.

“Our southern border is a disaster, and President Biden’s failed policies have continued to fuel this ongoing crisis. We are seeing the most illegal immigration this year alone than ever recorded, and now President Biden wants to give illegal immigrants a payout, further rewarding lawlessness and chaos,” Tillis said. “These $450,000 settlements are an insult to all hardworking Americans who will subsequently be funding these large settlements with their hard-earned tax dollars,” he said. “I am proud to work with my colleagues to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

As of now, 21 Republican senators are co-sponsoring the bill.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

