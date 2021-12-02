ATTORNEY: Man On Ventilator, “As Good as Dead” Saved By Judge Forced Ivermectin Treatments; Now Fully Recovered and Returning Home

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Left: Mr. Sun Ng, 71, on November 4th while ‘desperately ill’ and hospitalized with COVID-19 at Edward Hospital in the Chicago suburbs. Photo: FOX 32 Chicago. Right: Ng, after court-ordered ivermectin treatments at Edward Hospital on November 27, 2021. Ng is now fully recovered with his daughter referring to his recovery as, “amazing.” Photo: Tom Ciesielka. The Epoch Times.

NAPERVILLE, IL – An Illinois family who says that the life of their father – who was “desperately ill” and hospitalized earlier this month with COVID-19 – was saved after a judge ordered the hospital where he was a patient to allow him to be treated with the drug Ivermectin.

Sun Ng, 71, is currently fully recovered and back at home after his family won a legal battle over Edward Hospital in Naperville to treat their relative with the controversial drug.

Ivermectin is a medication that treats some parasitic diseases. However, despite the Food and Drug Administration stating that it should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, some members of the medical community have claimed that it can be an effective treatment against the virus in some cases.

“Your grandpa is coming home!”

Sun Ng has rejoined his family, 19 days after court-ordered ivermectin. A judge gave him the “fighting chance” his daughter had sought.



We need more outcomes like this – minus the legal hoops.

My latest: https://t.co/W1u4SLFDsj — Mary Beth Pfeiffer (@marybethpf) November 30, 2021



Ng, a Hong Kong resident who was in the United States visiting his daughter in Chicago, became infected with COVID-19, and his condition rapidly worsened to the point that he was placed on a ventilator on October 19.

Dr. Man Kwan Ng, Sun Ng’s daughter, had told hospital officials that she wanted to attempt to treat her father with Ivermectin, but was refused. However, after a DuPage County judge ruled in the family’s favor, an outside physician – Dr. Alan Bain – was allowed to administer the drug after having presented a negative COVID test due to his unvaccinated status.

This family had to get a judge to ORDER a hospital to treat "desperately ill" father with Ivermectin after he had been on a ventilator for weeks.



Ivermectin was given to Sun Ng from Nov. 8 through Nov. 12. He was released from the hospital on Nov. 27.https://t.co/UwFocO3v5X — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) December 2, 2021

Once medically cleared to enter the hospital, Dr. Bain began a series of Ivermectin shots on Sun Ng for 15 days, starting on November 8; family attorney Kirstin Erickson noted that the patient responded to the treatment “almost immediately.”

“Mr. Ng is as good as dead in the picture, which was taken on November 4. And at that point the hospital still wouldn’t give the Ivermectin,” she said. “And today he passed a breathing test that he hadn’t been able to pass in the last three weeks. And he looked more alert and aware. So I would say that the first dose of Ivermectin is actually working and is effective.”

After his final dose of Ivermectin on November 12, Sun Ng was later released from the hospital on November 27; he is now home back in Hong Kong, with his daughter, Dr. Man Kwan Ng, claiming that he is fully recovered from COVID-19.

"As Sun Ng hovered “at death’s doorstep,” as his daughter put it, the hospital doctor had suggested that the family should also consider that his international insurance had run out." Read about one mans miraculous recovery from COVID-19: https://t.co/Zk3HfIfDCO pic.twitter.com/6nbhqBWAnn — FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (@Covid19Critical) December 1, 2021

“My father’s recovery is amazing. My father is a tough man. He was working so hard to survive, and of course, with God’s holding hands,” she said. “He weaned off oxygen about three days after moving out of the ICU. He started oral feeding before hospital discharge. He returned home without carrying a bottle of oxygen and a feeding tube installed to his stomach. He can now stand with a walker at the bedside and practice stepping. After being sedated for a month on a ventilator in ICU, his performance is beyond our expectations.”