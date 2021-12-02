Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Deltona House Party

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

ORANGE CITY, FL – Detectives have charged Markland Sebastian Roberts, 43, with manslaughter with a firearm and attempted manslaughter with a firearm in an October 30 shooting outside a Deltona house party that killed 16-year-old Xyrus Zelaya and injured a 17-year-old victim. Roberts, 43, of Orange City, turned himself in Wednesday night at the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center, where he was accompanied by his attorney and declined to give any statements.

The extensive Sheriff’s Office investigation into this case included more than 50 interviews and re-interviews of witnesses and attendees of the party at 1444 Waterview Drive. The investigation found that Zelaya arrived at the house as part of a group of juveniles who were not invited to the party. Witnesses reported words were exchanged, and a glass bottle was thrown from the vehicle Zelaya was riding in and struck the back window of another car parked outside the party. Roberts fired at the vehicle carrying Zelaya, and Zelaya was shot in the upper torso. The bullet also struck the second victim in the back upper left shoulder region, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

The group drove to Halifax Medical Center in Deltona to get medical treatment for Zelaya. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Detectives began a thorough investigation immediately and have been in regular contact with the State Attorney’s Office as the investigation progressed.

“I want to thank every detective on this case from the start, and the State Attorney’s Office for all its help over the long hours investigating this case,” Sheriff Chitwood said after the arrest Wednesday night. “I hope this starts to bring a sense of closure and justice to the victims’ families and friends.”



Roberts was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was released later Wednesday night after posting $35,000 bail.