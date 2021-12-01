HealthPoliticsScience

Ted Cruz Calls Fauci “The Most Dangerous Bureaucrat In The History Of America,” And Predicts He Will Be Jailed For Lying To Congress

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Senator Ted Cruz
On Monday evening Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), called Dr Anthony Fauci “the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of America,” and said that he has delusions of “grandeur,” and predicted that he will eventually be jailed for allegedly lying to Congress about gain-of-function research. Photo credit: Fox News, Hannity.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), during a Fox News interview on Monday evening, called Dr Anthony Fauci “the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of America,” and said that he has delusions of “grandeur,” and predicted that he will eventually be jailed for allegedly lying to Congress about gain-of-function research.

The two have been having a back-and-forth series of insult matches as of late, with Fauci most recently issuing critical comments against the Texas Senator on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday  accusing him of being partly responsible for the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

While a guest on Sean Hannity’s show on Monday, Cruz unleashed his latest diatribe against the White House’s chief medical adviser.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

“I’ve got to say, Dr. Fauci, I think, is the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country,” he said. “He talked about hurting science but I don’t think anyone has hurt science or hurt the credibility of doctors more than Dr. Fauci because throughout this pandemic, he has been dishonest, he’s been political, he’s been partisan.”

On Sunday, Fauci also said that Republican lawmakers who criticize him are “criticizing science, because I represent science,” a statement that Cruz mocked him for on Hannity.

“[Fauci] said, ‘I represent science. I am science,’” he said. “I was laughing. It’s like Louis XIV, the sun king in France saying ‘I am the state.’ It is this delusion of grandeur.”

Finally, Cruz claimed that Fauci had broken the law and allegedly lied during a Senate hearing in May when he said that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – of which he serves as director – did not fund so-called “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the location that some purport may have later become the source of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in October the NIH reversed course and admitted that they had, in fact, funded the research in question – despite Fauci’s adamant and repeated denials – which increases the strength and transmissibility of viruses in order to develop treatments against them.

“The statement from Dr. Fauci and the NIH are directly contradictory,” Cruz said. “You stated that we don’t fund gain-of-function research, the NIH stated that we do fund gain-of-function research.  They can’t both be true. And if you lie to Congress, it’s a felony. At the end of the day, 18 USC Code 1001 makes it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison for lying to congress.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: New York City Council Moves to Denigrate Citizenship

Alan Bergstein

Op-Ed: Watch Out for Biden to Cave to iran’s Demands

Alan Bergstein

Rep. Ilhan Omar Releases Statement on Conversation with Rep.…

George McGregor
1 of 969