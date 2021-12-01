Ted Cruz Calls Fauci “The Most Dangerous Bureaucrat In The History Of America,” And Predicts He Will Be Jailed For Lying To Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), during a Fox News interview on Monday evening, called Dr Anthony Fauci “the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of America,” and said that he has delusions of “grandeur,” and predicted that he will eventually be jailed for allegedly lying to Congress about gain-of-function research.

The two have been having a back-and-forth series of insult matches as of late, with Fauci most recently issuing critical comments against the Texas Senator on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday accusing him of being partly responsible for the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

While a guest on Sean Hannity’s show on Monday, Cruz unleashed his latest diatribe against the White House’s chief medical adviser.

Fauci is the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country.



It’s a delusion of grandeur that you cannot criticize him. pic.twitter.com/JBitZewGDK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 30, 2021



“I’ve got to say, Dr. Fauci, I think, is the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country,” he said. “He talked about hurting science but I don’t think anyone has hurt science or hurt the credibility of doctors more than Dr. Fauci because throughout this pandemic, he has been dishonest, he’s been political, he’s been partisan.”

On Sunday, Fauci also said that Republican lawmakers who criticize him are “criticizing science, because I represent science,” a statement that Cruz mocked him for on Hannity.

“[Fauci] said, ‘I represent science. I am science,’” he said. “I was laughing. It’s like Louis XIV, the sun king in France saying ‘I am the state.’ It is this delusion of grandeur.”

Finally, Cruz claimed that Fauci had broken the law and allegedly lied during a Senate hearing in May when he said that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – of which he serves as director – did not fund so-called “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the location that some purport may have later become the source of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Fauci has been dishonest, political, and partisan. pic.twitter.com/JBitZewGDK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 30, 2021

However, in October the NIH reversed course and admitted that they had, in fact, funded the research in question – despite Fauci’s adamant and repeated denials – which increases the strength and transmissibility of viruses in order to develop treatments against them.