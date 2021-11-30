EXECUTION: Man Shot Four To Five Times; Once Victim Fell From Shot In The Head, Suspect Shot Him Three More Times, Two In The Face

According to the arrest affidavit, a victim was working on his truck when he was shot at point-blank range by Johnnie Bee Samuel, 30, of Belleview, a total of four to five times; once the victim fell from the first shot in the head, Samuel shot the victim at least three more times, two of which were in the face.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Monday, November 29, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested Johnnie Bee Samuel, 30, of Belleview, for Murder. According to authorities, On October 26, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of SE 95th Street in Ocala. When deputies arrived, they located Willie Lee Jones Jr., 60, deceased.

Deputies were informed Jones had been shot by a person, later identified as Samuel, who had fled the location in an 1976 maroon Cadillac convertible. A short time later, deputies located the vehicle entering I-75 southbound at Highway 484 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, Samuel fled from deputies and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in Sumter County when a successful P.I.T. (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver was conducted. Samuel was taken into custody and placed under arrest by the Sumter County’s Sheriff’s Office for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude.

During the course of the ensuing investigation, Detectives interviewed eyewitnesses who positivity identified Samuel as the individual who shot and killed Jones. A search of Samuel’s vehicle turned up a .38 caliber Charter Arms revolver which investigators said had ‘all five rounds had been fired.’ The revolver and the projectiles recovered from the victim were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) crime laboratory in Jacksonville for testing. FDLE’s forensic analysis showed that the revolver found in Samuel’s vehicle was the firearm used to kill Jones.

Since his arrest for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Samuel has been held in the Sumter County Jail without bond. He has since been transported to the Marion County Jail where he will be held for the charge of Murder. Samuel is being held without bond. A motive was not clear at the time of arrest, according to county records.