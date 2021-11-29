Trump Challenges News Editors, Politicians to Public Debate on Election Fraud, Saying it will be a “Ratings Bonanza”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Trump stated that he would be willing to debate literally “anyone” on the topic during a live, televised debate insisting that IT would be massive ratings success for whatever network decided to air it. Editorial credit: Brad McPherson / Shutterstock.com. licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Former president Donald Trump has issued a challenge to news editors, Democratic politicians, or pretty much “anyone” at all to a televised debate on his claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him by means of widespread voter fraud.

Trump made the challenge on Sunday – saying it would be a “ratings bonanza” – via an email statement posted on Twitter by his official spokesperson, Liz Harrington. In the statement, Trump said that the “fake news media” is looking to “demean the real results” of the 2020 election by ignoring his as-yet unproven claims.

President Donald J. Trump:



“The Fake News Media cannot stand the fact that so many people in our Country know the truth, that the 2020 Election was rigged and stolen, yet almost every article written contains the words the ‘Big Lie’ or ‘unsubstantiated facts,’ etc always trying to demean the real results,” he said.



Trump stated that he would be willing to debate literally “anyone” on the topic during a live, televised debate; however, the former president expressed doubt that anyone would be willing to pick up the gauntlet that he had thrown down.

“I am willing to challenge the heads of the various papers or even far left politicians, who have perpetuated the Real Big Lie, which is voter irregularities and fraud on a massive and determinative scale,” he said. “This includes members of the highly partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats who refuse to delve into what caused the January 6th protest—it was the fake election results. While I am willing to do it, they will never agree because they cannot argue that facts in states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, and others such as New Mexico, where the Democrat Secretary of State changed the voting laws without legislative approval just prior to the Election, making it virtually impossible for the Republican presidential candidate to win.”

Trump concluded by insisting that the debate would be massive ratings success for whatever network decided to air it.