Rep. Ilhan Omar Releases Statement on Conversation with Rep. Lauren Boebert; Conservative Congresswoman Then Tells Own Tale Of Call

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, Rep. Ilhan Omar released a statement after she spoke with Rep. Lauren Boebert regarding a video posted last week where Boebert shared a story about seeing Omar, who is Muslim, on an elevator in the U.S. Capitol saying “She doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” insinuating she was a terrorist.

Over the Thanksgiving break, Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a fretful Capitol police officer ran up.



Lauren Boebert said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”



Boebert then called Ilhan Omar, “jihad squad.” pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021

After facing criticism, on Friday, the conservative congresswoman tweeted an apology “to anyone in the Muslim community” offended by her comments, but not an apology to Omar.



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), said in a statement that he spoke with Boebert on Friday and that she had apologized for her comments.