Rep. Ilhan Omar Releases Statement on Conversation with Rep. Lauren Boebert; Conservative Congresswoman Then Tells Own Tale Of Call

By George McGregor
Today, Rep. Ilhan Omar released a statement after she spoke with Rep. Lauren Boebert regarding a controversial video posted last week where Boebert shared a story about seeing Omar on an elevator in the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, Rep. Ilhan Omar released a statement after she spoke with Rep. Lauren Boebert regarding a video posted last week where Boebert shared a story about seeing Omar, who is Muslim, on an elevator in the U.S. Capitol saying “She doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” insinuating she was a terrorist.

After facing criticism, on Friday, the conservative congresswoman tweeted an apology “to anyone in the Muslim community” offended by her comments, but not an apology to Omar.


House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), said in a statement that he spoke with Boebert on Friday and that she had apologized for her comments.

