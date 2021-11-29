CrimeLocalSociety

Pregnant Female Suffers Serious Injuries In Deltona Hit And Run, Father Of Unborn Child In Critical Condition

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Deltona Police
Deputies responded to the crash at Howland Boulevard and Forest Edge Drive after it was reported around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the Kia Optima ran away from the scene, leaving the car behind. In the victims’ vehicle, the pregnant female driver suffered serious injuries, and her passenger, the father of her unborn child, suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia Optima ran away from the scene, leaving the car behind. In the victims’ vehicle, the pregnant female driver suffered serious injuries, and her passenger, the father of her unborn child, suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. Both were ultimately transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where the driver was later listed in serious but stable condition, and the passenger was critical and unstable.

The suspect’s vehicle was a rental car, and detectives have been working throughout the weekend to identify the driver. The investigation is continuing as detectives pursue leads.

