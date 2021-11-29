Pregnant Female Suffers Serious Injuries In Deltona Hit And Run, Father Of Unborn Child In Critical Condition

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Deputies responded to the crash at Howland Boulevard and Forest Edge Drive after it was reported around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the Kia Optima ran away from the scene, leaving the car behind. In the victims’ vehicle, the pregnant female driver suffered serious injuries, and her passenger, the father of her unborn child, suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

DELTONA, FL – Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for a crash that severely injured two people Saturday night in Deltona. According to authorities, deputies responded to the crash at Howland Boulevard and Forest Edge Drive after it was reported around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation indicated the victims were headed west on Howland in a green 2004 Ford Focus when a silver 2020 Kia Optima slammed into the back of their car at a much higher speed. The impact caused the victims’ vehicle to travel more than 300 feet before coming to rest.

The driver of the Kia Optima ran away from the scene, leaving the car behind. In the victims’ vehicle, the pregnant female driver suffered serious injuries, and her passenger, the father of her unborn child, suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. Both were ultimately transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where the driver was later listed in serious but stable condition, and the passenger was critical and unstable.

The suspect’s vehicle was a rental car, and detectives have been working throughout the weekend to identify the driver. The investigation is continuing as detectives pursue leads.