Lawsuit In India Calls Bill Gates, Government Officials, “Mass Murderers” by Vaccination Conspiracy; Demands $134 Million Over Son’s Death

The lawsuit claims that the main beneficiary of the crime are the owners and employees of the company Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing the ‘Covi-Shield’ vaccine, an Oxford/AstraZeneca formulation, which has received significant funding in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for its development which Bill Gates said his foundation “took on some of the financial risk” for. File photo: KartikSewani, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MUMBAI – The Indian Bar Association is reporting that the “world’s first vaccine murder case” has been filed in India’s High Court against five government respondents, The State of Maharashtra, The Director General of Police, The Commissioner of Police, The Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Principal Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all as conspirators – after a 23 year-old man passed away due to alleged complications from a COVID-19 inoculation.

The lawsuit includes references to Bill Gates, which it describes as a ‘habitual offender of mass-murder by vaccination’, and involvement of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which reportedly urged partnership of the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca to deliver its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to various countries across the world, including India. In addition, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had previously committed $750 million towards development of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Oxford in June 2020.

The lawsuit further names Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla and “other Government officials” as co-defendants in the case brought about by the parent of the late Shri Hitesh Kadve, which alleges that his death was due to complication arising from AstraZeneca’s CoviShield jab.



“Petitioner has sought prosecution of AstraZeneca’s (CoviShield) manufacturer Bill Gates, his partner Adar Poonawalla and other Government officials and leaders involved in the murder of a 23 year old man, who lost his life because of vaccination,” the lawsuit alleges. “The deceased took the CoviShield vaccine by believing in the false narrative that the vaccine is completely safe and also owing to the compliance requirement set by the Railways that only double vaccinated people would be allowed to travel.”

The lawsuit also claims that the Indian government has admitted that the AstraZeneca vaccine may have side effects that could possibly prove to be harmful – and in rare instances, potentially fatal – to some individuals.

“The Government of India’s AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) Committee has recently admitted that the death of Dr. Snehal Lunawat, was due to side effects of the Covishield vaccine,” the lawsuit claims. “The said report has exposed the falsity of the claim made by vaccine syndicate that vaccines are totally safe.”

The lawsuit also requests that Gates and other individuals submit to lie detector tests and – most bizarrely – Narco-analysis tests, which involve the intravenous administration of a drugs such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal that causes the subject to enter into a hypnotic state. This is an especially head-scratching request, as Narco-analysis tests are not legally admissible in Indian courts due to the fact that information divulged in connection with such tests is done so by a person who is only semi-conscious at the time.

The petitioner has asked for the equivalent of $134 million USD in compensation, and an interim compensation of $13.4 million USD.

Editors Note: Our reporting of the existence of the lawsuit itself, which is in its initial stages, does not substantiate any of the claims made in its argument to the high court by its petitioners. Such claims will be ruled on by a judge at the conclusion of the case after all of the evidence has been presented and any necessary testimony has been heard.