Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Departure

Now former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey at Elysee Palace for an interview with the French President on June 7th 2019. File photo: Frederic Legrand, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project, issued the following statement on Jack Dorsey’s departure from his role as the CEO of Twitter.

“This is an opportunity for a change in culture at Twitter that respects the principles of free speech and due process on its platform. Under the leadership of Jack Dorsey, Twitter has been one of the most egregious proponents of censorship and illiberalism in American democracy. This change in leadership presents Twitter with the opportunity for a change in culture that favors individual expression and corporate political neutrality. Platforms like Twitter are the public squares of the 21st century and are critical to individuals’ ability to engage in open and free political debate. Big Tech and social media platforms should not be afforded Section 230 immunity if they continue to act as publishers with their censorship of political content with which they disagree.” Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project

Internet Accountability Project

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges. For more information on Davis and IAP visit: https://theiap.org/about/