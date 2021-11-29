Detectives Seeking To ID Subject In Armed Robbery At Dollar Store In Miami; Threatened Workers With Bat, Fled On Bicycle With Cash Register

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating two armed robberies at a dollar store. According to investigators, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at approximately 11:50 a.m. a subject entered the Dollar store at 22500 SW 112 Avenue, Miami, and threatened the employees with a baseball bat as he demanded the keys to the register.

The subject then smashed the cigarette case with a hammer and removed an undetermined amount of cigarette boxes after which he fled on a bicycle with the cash register containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Several days later, the same subject entered the store again, armed with a baseball bat, and threatened the employee to open the cash register, but was unsuccessful. The subject then stole the employee’s cellular phone as he fled the scene. None of the victims were injured during both incidents.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information in these cases to include the identity and/or whereabouts of the subject.