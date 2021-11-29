Broward Detectives Searching For Woman Missing For More Over Three Weeks; Last Seen In The Fort Lauderdale Area

Wanda Gordon, 42, was last seen around 5 p.m. on November 4, at 2856 N.W. Eighth St. in unincorporated Central Broward. Gordon was wearing a black skirt, blue and green top and black heels.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit detectives say the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of missing person Wanda Gordon are suspicious. According to authorities, Gordon, 42, has been missing for more than three weeks. Since November 12, Broward detectives say the investigation has revealed that Gordon was last seen around 12:50 a.m. on November 5, 2021, in the area of 700 Seabreeze Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She was driving a gray, 2007 Cadillac SUV with the tag JG38T.

Prior to her sighting in Fort Lauderdale, Gordon was seen around 5 p.m. on November 4, at 2856 N.W. Eighth St. in unincorporated Central Broward. Gordon was wearing a black skirt, blue and green top and black heels. She is 42 years old, with a medium build, about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her neck and piercings in her eyebrow, nose and lip. Her family says she suffers from several diagnosed medical conditions requiring medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Broward Sheriff’s Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 954-764-4357 (HELP).