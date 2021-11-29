CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Searching For Woman Missing For More Over Three Weeks; Last Seen In The Fort Lauderdale Area

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Gordon
Wanda Gordon, 42, was last seen around 5 p.m. on November 4, at 2856 N.W. Eighth St. in unincorporated Central Broward. Gordon was wearing a black skirt, blue and green top and black heels.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit detectives say the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of missing person Wanda Gordon are suspicious. According to authorities, Gordon, 42, has been missing for more than three weeks. Since November 12, Broward detectives say the investigation has revealed that Gordon was last seen around 12:50 a.m. on November 5, 2021, in the area of 700 Seabreeze Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She was driving a gray, 2007 Cadillac SUV with the tag JG38T.

Prior to her sighting in Fort Lauderdale, Gordon was seen around 5 p.m. on November 4, at 2856 N.W. Eighth St. in unincorporated Central Broward. Gordon was wearing a black skirt, blue and green top and black heels. She is 42 years old, with a medium build, about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her neck and piercings in her eyebrow, nose and lip. Her family says she suffers from several diagnosed medical conditions requiring medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Broward Sheriff’s Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 954-764-4357 (HELP).

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hernando Sheriff’s Deputy Crashes At Intersection…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Are Some of Our Cities Becoming Caracas, Venezuela?…

Chuck Lehmann

Dream Finders Homes to Open New St. Cloud Community in…

George McGregor
1 of 1,527