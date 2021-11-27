CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Sheriff’s Deputy Crashes At Intersection While In Emergency Mode, Lights And Siren Activated

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

On 11-26-21 just before 7 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville.
On 11-26-21 just before 7 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, November 26, 2021 just before 7 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville. At the time of the crash, Deputy Johnathan Weeks was responding to a call for service regarding an armed suicidal person and was traveling in emergency mode, with his lights and siren activated.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was occupied by two adults. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, who was unrestrained, was airlifted to a local trauma center as a precaution.

Deputy Weeks was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. His K-9 was transported by deputies to Animal Emergency of Hernando for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The K-9 was expected to remain at the animal hospital overnight, for observation.

The initial assessment by medical personnel indicate that none of the injuries sustained as a result of the crash are life-threatening. The traffic crash is under investigation.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Are Detectives Stalking Your Social Media? Facebook Demands…

Christopher Boyle

Google Fearful of Looming “Filter Bubble Transparency Act”…

Christopher Boyle

Detectives Seek Suspect, 19, In Recent Robbery Of Deltona…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,525