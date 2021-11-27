Hernando Sheriff’s Deputy Crashes At Intersection While In Emergency Mode, Lights And Siren Activated

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, November 26, 2021 just before 7 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville. At the time of the crash, Deputy Johnathan Weeks was responding to a call for service regarding an armed suicidal person and was traveling in emergency mode, with his lights and siren activated.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was occupied by two adults. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, who was unrestrained, was airlifted to a local trauma center as a precaution.

Deputy Weeks was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. His K-9 was transported by deputies to Animal Emergency of Hernando for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The K-9 was expected to remain at the animal hospital overnight, for observation.

The initial assessment by medical personnel indicate that none of the injuries sustained as a result of the crash are life-threatening. The traffic crash is under investigation.