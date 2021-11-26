Rocker Bryan Adams Reports Second COVID Infection in One Month, Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams revealed to his fans on social media Thursday that he has been infected with COVID-19 twice in one month, despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The “Summer of ‘69” singer, who is also a photographer, was on a trip to Italy to promote a new calendar that he had taken pictures for when he made the announcement on Instagram that he was COVID-positive yet again while he was being taken to a medical facility in an ambulance.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” he said, pictured sitting upright while wearing a surgical mask. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”



Adams, 60, was scheduled to appear at press events promoting the 2022 Pirelli calendar on Sunday and Monday; he had originally been slated to shoot the 2021 Pirelli calendar, but those plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The calendar that Adams shot includes photos of stars such as Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson and Normani.

"I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to the hospital for me," singer Bryan Adams, who is vaccinated, announced on Thurdsay. https://t.co/N6ox0jlaui — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2021

Adams was taken to a local area hospital to receive a more reliable PCR test to confirm a different positive COVID test that he had already taken upon arriving at Milan Malpensa airport.

Previously, Adams tested positive in October, forcing him to pull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.