Rocker Bryan Adams Reports Second COVID Infection in One Month, Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

By Christopher Boyle
Bryan Adams
The “Summer of ‘69” singer was on a trip to Italy to promote a new calendar when he made the announcement on Instagram that he was COVID-positive yet again despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. Previously, Adams tested positive in October, forcing him to pull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. File photo: DFree, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams revealed to his fans on social media Thursday that he has been infected with COVID-19 twice in one month, despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The “Summer of ‘69” singer, who is also a photographer, was on a trip to Italy to promote a new calendar that he had taken pictures for when he made the announcement on Instagram that he was COVID-positive yet again while he was being taken to a medical facility in an ambulance.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” he said, pictured sitting upright while wearing a surgical mask. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”

Adams, 60, was scheduled to appear at press events promoting the 2022 Pirelli calendar on Sunday and Monday; he had originally been slated to shoot the 2021 Pirelli calendar, but those plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The calendar that Adams shot includes photos of stars such as Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson and Normani.

Adams was taken to a local area hospital to receive a more reliable PCR test to confirm a different positive COVID test that he had already taken upon arriving at Milan Malpensa airport.

Previously, Adams tested positive in October, forcing him to pull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

