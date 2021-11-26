Op-Ed: Are Some of Our Cities Becoming Caracas, Venezuela? When You Reward Illegal Behavior, You Get More Illegal Behavior

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A Santa Monica, California shop owner arrives at her place of business on May 31, 2020 to find that it has been looted. File photo: Magraphy, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Suppose you were a businessman/woman in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York etc., and your business was invaded by a “Smash and Grab” mob, would you continue in business, or would you close or move on to more peaceful pastures? Some big companies, like Walgreen’s and CVS, have already done just that.

What has caused this abomination of lawlessness? Most point the finger at local district attorneys who refuse to prosecute these miscreants, and clueless mayors and governors. For example, in San Francisco, the law states that a person can steal merchandise with a value of $900 or less and not be prosecuted. What genius thought up that brainless statute? When you reward illegal behavior, you get more illegal behavior.

Many of these “lax on the law” district attorneys are the product of that anti-American, big Democrat donor, billionaire George Soros, who has bankrolled these “soft on crime” district attorneys around the country, mainly in Democrat ruled jurisdictions. These Soros funded public officials, have caused havoc and misery across the country including some big cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland. Many of these law breakers are giving us the “middle finger” as they go on their merry way, due to lax law enforcement, causing mayhem and havoc across the country.

Look at some of the policies that these anti-law enforcement officials have put into effect that has caused this uptick in in crime. Many of the cities and towns that have experienced this lawless behavior, have policies of no bail or very low bail for perpetrators of crimes, some are even let go after being accused of violent crimes. Almost every day we read about a criminal who was let out of jail with little or no bail, and then, after being let out, went about committing another crime, some even committing murder. Why do we let this happen, as the people most affected are the law-abiding citizens who become victims of these lax laws?



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



One of the reasons why this lawlessness has taken place is the lack of publicity by some in the mainstream media that have turned a blind eye on the perpetrators of these crimes. As riots that occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon, New York, and Los Angeles etc., the media, to our chagrin, called many of these riots “peaceful protests”, as the cities and towns were burning down. Many of these supposed news channels, have branded these riots as anti-racism protests and have given a pass to the Marxist/Socialist groups, namely BLM and ANTIFA, who had caused millions of dollars of destruction, injuries to thousands of citizens and police and a mockery of law and order. The “fake news” channels of CNN and MSNBC were reporting that these protests (riots) were peaceful even as their reporter was standing in front of a burning building set on fire by a “peaceful” protesters. This, of course, tended to give legitimacy to these violent “protests”.

By claiming that some of these cities remind one of Caracas, Venezuela, unfortunately, it seems to have more poignancy as crime, disorder and violence mimic that of that once vibrant city of now Socialist Caracas, Venezuela. When will our government officials wise-up and stop this lawlessness so we can live our lives in peace and tranquility? To give legitimacy to these violent and destructive activities, some in the media and by some politicians, have used the term anti- racism as giving legitimacy to these riots. Just recently, that term “racism” was used in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty of murder, even though all the participants were white. It just goes to prove that the left has ulterior motives in trying to undermine our democratic republic by agitating, to turn one group against another. I think the people have had enough of this pattern of foisting discord in the country and will take it out at the ballot box in 2022.