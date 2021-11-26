Dream Finders Homes to Open New St. Cloud Community in December

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dream Finders Homes’ Coastal Marbella — one of two models designed specifically for Prairie Oaks — offers from 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and a 2 or 3-car garage.

ST. CLOUD, FL – Dream Finders Homes plans to open Prairie Oaks, its newest central Florida single-family home community, in December. Located in St. Cloud just off Narcoossee Road and east of Lake Tohopekaliga, the development will feature some the company’s most-popular plans, as well as two new ones specific to the community, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of Dream Finders Homes’ Central Florida division.

“Buyers at Prairie Oaks can choose from a handful of floor plans on 50-foot lots,” he said, adding that three to six-bedroom homes there will range in size from 1,856 to nearly 3,000 square feet of living area.

Boeneman said because of its location near major roadways like State Roads 417 and 528, U.S. Highway 192 and the Florida Turnpike, Prairie Oaks is a quick commute to Lake Nona and its many conveniences as well as other Central Florida areas and attractions.

Paired with the community’s fantastic location, the homes’ designer series of floorplans offer open spaces with a natural flow. Modern interior finishes include nine-foot ceilings throughout, 42-inch upper cabinets with crown molding, while partial stone exteriors lend a classic look.



About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, founded by Patrick Zalupski in 2008, is routinely honored as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies. Based in Jacksonville, FL, the company has homebuilding operations in Orlando, FL, Savannah, GA, Bluffton, SC, Fayetteville, NC, Austin, TX, Denver, CO and the Washington, DC Metro area. Dream Finders closed over 3,000 homes in 2020 and is currently the 35th largest homebuilder in the nation according to 2020 Professional Builder magazine.

For more information about homes at Prairie Oaks please call 888-354-9924 or visit dreamfindershomes.com for community updates.