Ocala Police Department Donates 50 Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need

By Joe Mcdermott
Ocala Police Department
School Resource Officers and other community partners helped the police department identify families in need of a meal and Ocala Police Department employees hand-delivered the dinners to their homes.

OCALA, FL – On November 23, Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus ‘Thanksgiving checks’ to feed 50 families in need. Each year, the City of Ocala gives OPD employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year, as well as last year, OPD employees decided to give their money back so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.

Families received a complete Thanksgiving meal: a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, rice, rolls, cranberry sauce, and either sweet potato or pumpkin pie.

Additionally, OPD donated five turkeys to King’s Embassy church for their free community Thanksgiving dinner.

Also, with the money left over, OPD will stuff Christmas stockings filled with goodies for police officers to pass out to children during the holiday season.

