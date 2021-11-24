Ocala Police Department Donates 50 Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





School Resource Officers and other community partners helped the police department identify families in need of a meal and Ocala Police Department employees hand-delivered the dinners to their homes.

OCALA, FL – On November 23, Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus ‘Thanksgiving checks’ to feed 50 families in need. Each year, the City of Ocala gives OPD employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year, as well as last year, OPD employees decided to give their money back so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.

Families received a complete Thanksgiving meal: a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, rice, rolls, cranberry sauce, and either sweet potato or pumpkin pie.

Families received a complete Thanksgiving meal: a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, rice, rolls, cranberry sauce, and either sweet potato or pumpkin pie.

School Resource Officers and other community partners helped the police department identify families in need of a meal and OPD employees hand-delivered the dinners to their homes.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Additionally, OPD donated five turkeys to King’s Embassy church for their free community Thanksgiving dinner.

Also, with the money left over, OPD will stuff Christmas stockings filled with goodies for police officers to pass out to children during the holiday season.