PublicSq. Announces Launch in California Featuring Businesses Against Vaccine Mandates

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





PublicSq. will now be available to users throughout California. With thousands of users and over 320 businesses already accessible on the app with new businesses around the state joining daily, PublicSq is paving the way for freedom-loving Americans to support businesses that support them.

SAN DIEGO, CA – On November 23rd, PublicSq announced its availability throughout California. PublicSq. is a digital platform that connects freedom-loving Americans with local communities, reliable information, and the businesses that share their values. Only two months after their initial limited release launch in San Diego County, PublicSq. will now be available to users throughout California. With thousands of users and over 320 businesses already accessible on the app with new businesses around the state joining daily, PublicSq is paving the way for freedom-loving Americans to support businesses that support them.

“We still believe in a bright future for California, but we’ll only achieve that bright future if we say a resounding “NO” to oppressive mandates, government coercion, and cancel culture, and say “YES” to liberty, free-speech, and an economy that allows for everyone to participate, regardless of their personal medical choices,” stated the Michael Seifert the CEO and founder of PublicSq. “We’re excited to provide a platform for freedom-loving Californians that allows them to live their lives on the foundation of their values.”

In addition to the statewide launch, a new Groups feature will be accessible to users. Over the past 18 months, conservative views have been silenced throughout many of the mainstream social media platforms. The unveiling of the new Groups component will now allow users to communicate with each other in their respective communities without fear of censorship.

“Let Them Choose will be building a local group for every school district in California on PublicSq,” explains Sharon McKeeman the Founder of Let Them Choose, an advocate group against mandates on students. “In the past we were de-platformed by Facebook, and now many families avoid important topics in fear of being censored. We are thankful PublicSq. has created a space to dialogue openly and connect locally.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Just last week, PublicSq. released their job board in response to the City of San Diego mandating vaccines and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requiring employers with 100 employees or more must be fully vaccinated. The job board features over 65 businesses who are hiring regardless of medical status and remains an active feature on the PublicSq. app.

“As a mother who is not on social media, I am excited to use PublicSq. to connect with other parents in my school district,” remarks Lauren Hernandez of Huntington Beach. “That way, we can stay updated and informed, without being censored. This app/website will allow us to stand up for our kids together.”

With new businesses and features being added weekly, PublicSq. will continue helping freedom-loving Americans get connected and stay connected to people and businesses who support them and their values.

For more information and to download the app on your iPhone or Android, head to https://info.publicsq.com/.