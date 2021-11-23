Milwaukee BLM Activist: Possible The Revolution Has Started in Wisconsin; Believes Christmas Parade Deaths Are Tied To Rittenhouse Verdict

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

While at the scene of the Waukesha parade attack, Black Lives Matter activist Vaun L Mayes said “It sounds like the revolution has started,” hearing from a source who believes the suspect in the horrific SUV attack in Wisconsin may have been motivated by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

MILWAUKEE, WI – A self-described militant Black Lives Matter member in Milwaukee has created controversy for his commentary on the deadly Christmas parade attack that took place Sunday evening, stating that it may have been the start of “the revolution.”

Vaun Mayes, a well-known activist in Milwaukee and founder of the We All We Got Movement, said on Facebook Live on Monday that the horrific attack – that saw suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, allegedly drive his SUV through a crowded Charismas parade, killing 5 and injuring 48 – was possibly the beginning of a “revolution.”

“I don’t know. Now we’ll have to wait and see because they do have somebody in custody. We may have to wait and see what they say about why this happened,” Mayes said, broadcasting live from the scene of the parade. “But it sounds possible that the revolution has started in Wisconsin. It started with this Christmas parade.”

As for what exactly he meant by “the revolution,” Mayes has yet to clarify.

Mayes – who, according to his Twitter bio, is a “Battle rapper, Community activist, Songwriter, Tattoo artist, Militant” – also referenced the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, and how some thought it may have lead to the parade attack.

“I said I wasn’t going to speak on no rumors. Y’all are repeating some of the stuff that, you know, that has come up,” he said. “And I can tell you that the initial person who reached out to me said that they believe that this has to do with the verdict, and so I made an assumption of which side it would be from, but I don’t know.”

According to police, Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in an attack whose motive still has yet to be revealed; currently, officials do not believe that there is a connection between the attack and the Kyle Rittenhose verdict. Brooks has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional charges seen as very likely.

Brooks has a long rap sheet dating back to 1999, and at the time of the parade attack was out on a mere $1,000 bail for allegedly running over another person with his SUV earlier in November.