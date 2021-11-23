CrimeLocalSociety

Multiple Subjects Wanted For Questioning In Lauderdale Lakes Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
Lauderdale Lakes Shooting
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – An altercation between multiple subjects resulted in the shooting of a passerby in Lauderdale Lakes. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying the subjects involved in a shooting that occurred around 10:41 p.m., Friday, October 29, near the 4300 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance video of the incident shows two male subjects involved in a confrontation. The victim, who according to authorities, was minding his own business, approaches the area during the dispute and is caught in the middle of the gunfire. He tries to seek cover but is struck three times. 

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the identities of the subjects to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Gino Parram at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

