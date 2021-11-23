Detectives Seek Suspect, 19, In Recent Robbery Of Deltona Discount Market

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 19-year-old man wanted in a recent robbery at Deltona Discount Market, located at 785 Deltona Blvd, in Deltona. Da’Querious Stewart, 19, is being sought in a robbery that occurred November 10, 2021, in which the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded cash. It was the first of two unrelated robberies at the Discount Market in recent weeks.

The second robbery occurred Sunday afternoon November 21 in which the suspect flashed a knife and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the suspect fled with between $300 and $400. Detectives have arrested Eddie Mojica, 28, of Deltona in that robbery. He is being held at the Volusia Branch Jail, awaiting a court appearance today.

The November 10 robbery occurred just before 7 that night. The store clerk reported a tall, thin male suspect entered the Deltona Discount Market wearing a black tank top, black glove, light-colored pants and a shirt pulled over his head. He stated that he had a firearm, holding an unknown object underneath his shirt. The male told the clerk to hand him all the money in the cash register and the clerk complied. The suspect took the cash and fled. After a thorough investigation, a charging affidavit was completed and a warrant was secured for Stewart.

Wanted Da’Querious Stewart, 19 In Custody Eddie Mojica, 28, of Deltona



Anyone who knows Stewart or his whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Barrett via email at DBarrett@vcso.us or call our District 4 office, (386) 860-7030 regarding case #21- 21327. Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or use the P3 app. You may receive a cash reward.