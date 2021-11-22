CrimeLocalSociety

Two Men Carjack Woman’s Ford F-250 With Child In Backseat Playing Video Game at Speedway Gas Station in Brooksville

By Joe Mcdermott
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Saturday, November 20, 2021 just before 9 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Speedway, located at 26260 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, regarding a Carjacking. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the vehicle owner, an adult female.

The female told deputies she pulled up to a diesel pump on the south side of the building in her 2000 Ford F-250, intending to purchase fuel. The female and one of her children exited the vehicle and went into the store while her other child waited in the back seat, playing a game on a hand-held device.

Two males jumped in the truck and proceeded to drive away. While still in the parking lot, the males noticed the child in the back seat, stopped briefly, and the passenger jumped out, opened the back door and pulled the child out of the truck. The child was then left in the parking lot. The driver then fled westbound on Cortez Boulevard in the stolen vehicle.

The child ran into the store and located the mother and her other child. The child told the mother what happened and provided a brief description of the driver, to include tattoos all over his arm. The child was not injured during the event, just very scared.


Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the store which showed a white male wearing a black t-shirt, light-colored shorts, black shoes and a black baseball cap enter the driver’s door and drive off. Due to the height of the truck and the camera angle, deputies were unable to obtain a description of the male passenger. The dispatcher provided all units with a description of the stolen vehicle and tag information over the radio.

At approximately 8:59 p.m., Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard, heading westbound and notified the dispatcher they had located the vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle proceeded westbound on Cortez Boulevard to Deltona Boulevard, where he turned southbound onto Deltona Boulevard. The deputies, in an unmarked vehicle, followed the stolen vehicle until marked units arrived. Assuming the driver would flee from law enforcement, deputies requested assistance from the FHP and the HCSO aviation unit.

The driver of the stolen vehicle turned off Deltona Boulevard into a residential area, where he continued to make several turns. At one point, the driver stopped the vehicle in the roadway and attempted to wave the unmarked vehicle past him. It was at this time the deputies observed his left arm to be heavily tattooed. 

As the deputies did not pass the stolen vehicle, the driver became suspicious and made several more sharp turns and began to accelerate. The driver of the stolen vehicle reached Northcliffe Boulevard, disregarded the posted stop sign, and proceeded eastbound. The deputies then activated their emergency lights and siren.

At the intersection of Northcliffe Boulevard and Deltona Boulevard, the driver of the stolen vehicle turned northbound onto Deltona Boulevard and then made a sudden turn onto Mallard Street. Upon making the turn, the driver lost control of the F-250 and came to a stop in a yard on Mallard Street.

The passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A Deputy pursued, on foot, through several backyards. Numerous times, the Deputy shouted “Stop, Sheriff’s Office” – the suspect continued to flee. The Deputy caught up to the suspect on Juliet Court, where he was placed under arrest. The driver also fled on foot, but was not located.

A K-9 unit arrived on scene and began to track the driver. As the K-9 was tracking through a wooded area, another deputy located a male walking on Northcliffe Boulevard who matched the description of the driver. The K-9 team also tracked to the location where the male was located and positively identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and placed under arrest.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Samuel Christopher Rorah, 28, of Lakeland, and was charged with carjacking, knowingly driving while license suspended/revoked, resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $26,500. The passenger was identified as Toby Gene Barber, 47, of Spring Hill, and was charged with carjacking and resisting arrest without violence. His bond was set at $26,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
