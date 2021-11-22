Roger J. Stone Jr. Releases Statement Regarding Expected January 6th Select Committee Subpoena

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – This evening at approximately 7:30 PM, Roger J. Stone Jr. released the following statement regarding the January 6th committee and a subpoena Stone expects to receive regarding the same. The statement was released via email and published shortly thereafter.

I understand that I have been included in this round of subpoenas issued by the January 6th Select Committee. I have not yet been served and have not seen the details of what I may be asked to provide or what information they want from me. I have said time and time again that I had no advance knowledge of the events that took place at the Capitol on that day. Any statement, claim, insinuation, or report alleging, or even implying, that I had any involvement in or knowledge, whether advance or contemporaneous, about the commission of any unlawful acts by any person or group in or around the U.S. Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, is categorically false. After the subpoena is served and after my counsel reviews the requests, I will make the determination of how I will proceed. Roger J. Stone Jr.

Roger Stone is a political consultant, lobbyist, speaker, and Bestselling Author. Stone worked on the campaigns of Republican politicians Nixon, Reagan, Kemp, Dole, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. The documentary ‘Get Me Roger Stone‘ focuses on his past and role in Trump’s presidential campaign.