LegalPoliticsPress Releases

Roger J. Stone Jr. Releases Statement Regarding Expected January 6th Select Committee Subpoena

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – This evening at approximately 7:30 PM, Roger J. Stone Jr. released the following statement regarding the January 6th committee and a subpoena Stone expects to receive regarding the same. The statement was released via email and published shortly thereafter.

I understand that I have been included in this round of subpoenas issued by the January 6th Select Committee. I have not yet been served and have not seen the details of what I may be asked to provide or what information they want from me. I have said time and time again that I had no advance knowledge of the events that took place at the Capitol on that day.  Any statement, claim, insinuation, or report alleging, or even implying, that I had any involvement in or knowledge, whether advance or contemporaneous, about the commission of any unlawful acts by any person or group in or around the U.S. Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, is categorically false. After the subpoena is served and after my counsel reviews the requests, I will make the determination of how I will proceed.

Roger J. Stone Jr.

Roger Stone is a political consultant, lobbyist, speaker, and Bestselling Author. Stone worked on the campaigns of Republican politicians Nixon, Reagan, Kemp, Dole, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. The documentary Get Me Roger Stonefocuses on his past and role in Trump’s presidential campaign.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Former Miami-Dade County Employee Sentenced to 6 Month…

George McGregor

Biden Approval Rating Sinks to Just 36% Nationwide; Majority…

Christopher Boyle

DeSantis Takes Jab at Biden by Signing Anti-Vaccination…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 752