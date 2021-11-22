CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Pair Arrested Outside Spring Hill Wendy’s After Motorcycle License Plate Comes Back Stolen

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Both Richard John Mathis, 40, and Kimberly Joyce Boyd, 43, were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Mathis was charged with Grand Theft Auto. Kimberly Joyce Boyd was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Deputies were conducting proactive patrols in the area of Commercial Way and Berkeley Manor Boulevard in Spring Hill. As they passed the Wendy’s, deputies spotted a black motorcycle in the parking lot, parked sideways. A search of the license plate attached to the motorcycle, a Honda Rebel, revealed it to be a stolen vehicle, previously reported to the Hialeah Police Department. There was no one around the vehicle.

The deputies moved to an adjacent parking lot and kept an eye on the motorcycle. Approximately five minutes later, a male and female exited the Wendy’s and approached the motorcycle. The deputies moved in and placed the male in custody. While placing the male, later identified as Richard John Mathis, 40, in custody, the deputies observed the key to the motorcycle in his right hand.

Mathis was told the motorcycle was stolen and acted surprised saying he “bought the motorcycle from a dude named Alex.” When asked for proof of the transaction, Mathis was unable to provide any and decided he no longer wanted to discuss the matter.

While speaking to the female, later identified as Kimberly Joyce Boyd, 43, she stated that Mathis bought the motorcycle several months ago from someone named “Alexis.” Boyd was also unable to provide any proof of the transaction.


The deputies asked Boyd if there was anything illegal in the backpack she was carrying and she stated there was some “used needles” in the backpack and proceeded to show the needles to the deputies. She then produced a small black pouch, at which time the deputies observed two additional syringes, three clear baggies that contained residue, a cut straw, and a broken spoon. Boyd was placed under arrest.

After being read her Miranda rights, Boyd admitted ownership of the items in the pouch and stated she had been “using” earlier in the day. Items from the pouch tested positive for Fentanyl. Both Mathis and Boyd were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Mathis was charged with Grand Theft Auto. His bond was set at $2,000. Kimberly Joyce Boyd was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was originally set at $1,000 until, according to country records, another $5,0000 was added from additional charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

