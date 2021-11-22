CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Shooting in Spring Hill

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando County Sheriff's Office

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, November 22, 2021 just before 2 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Boswell Road in Spring Hill regarding a Shooting. The 9-1-1 caller told the operator an intruder entered the residence, and as a result, the intruder was shot. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male in the garage suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The male was treated on scene, then transported by ambulance to a local trauma center where he was expected to undergo surgery to address the gunshot wounds. During an interview with the person (9-1-1 Caller) who shot the male, detectives learned the two were previously involved in a romantic relationship and still maintain regular contact with each other.

According to authorities, in the evening hours of November 21, the 9-1-1 Caller was supposed to pick the male up from a local pub; however, when the caller contacted the male, the male was not ready to leave the establishment.

Between midnight and 1 a.m., the male sent text messages to the 9-1-1 Caller that he was ready to be picked up however, by then the caller refused to pick up the male, as he was “acting belligerent on the phone.”


Just before 2 a.m., the male arrived at the 9-1-1 Caller’s residence, via a ride share company. The male knocked on the door and was permitted to enter when the 9-1-1 Caller answered the door. Soon after entering the residence an argument ensued and the caller told the male to leave. The male refused and a brief physical altercation occurred between the two.

When the physical altercation was over, the 9-1-1 Caller retrieved a firearm. The two argued again. The 9-1-1 Caller directed the male to leave the residence several more times. After a short time, the two engaged in another physical altercation. The 9-1-1 Caller, still in possession of the firearm, fired at and struck the male. The male stumbled through the house to the garage, where he was located by deputies.

The 9-1-1 Caller was cooperative with detectives. The investigation is ongoing. and there is no additional information available at this time.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

