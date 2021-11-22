FBI Raids Home of Conservative Activist, “America’s Mom,” in Connection with Investigation of Mesa County Election Data Leak

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“America’s Mom” Sherronna Bishop said in an interview that she strongly believes the raid was to intimidate and ‘shut her up’ for her support of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters who Bishop says is one of the only elected officials in America who has ‘hard evidence’ of what Dominion and the Secretary of State have done to interfere with the election, referencing 29,000 deleted election logs Peters turned over to Mike Lindell prior to his Cyber Symposium in August. Photo: Interview with Journalist Sloan Rachmuth.

MESA COUNTY, CO – The home of Sherronna Bishop, conservative activist (www.americasmom.net) and former campaign manager for U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, was raided recently by the FBI, with both Bishop and the authorities painting completely different pictures as to how and why the Colorado resident’s home was entered and searched.

On one hand, Bishop has claimed that she is merely being harassed for being an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and election integrity; on the other, authorities are alleging that Bishop may have been involved in some way in the theft of Mesa County election data.

This much is clear: on Tuesday, November 16, FBI agents presented a search warrant at Bishop’s home, entered the residence, and proceeded to conduct a search. At the time, Bishop and her family were there, including her husband and three of her four children. However, the details of the raid and the interaction between the FBI agents and the Bishop family vary wildly from there.

Bishop shared her version of how events unfolded that day with Brannon Howse, President and Founder at Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network, where she painted herself as a dedicated mother who was being persecuted for speaking out at local school board meetings against COVID-19 masking mandates, in addition to her beliefs that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former president Donald Trump due to alleged election fraud.

Bishop claims that, at 9:30 a.m. the morning in question, FBI agents used a battering ram to open her front door, then barged in and handcuffed both her and her husband; in addition, she said that an agent “manhandled” her 18 year-old daughter by pulling her up a flight of stairs by her hoodie.

“There was some pounding on my door. I didn’t really know what to think, I thought at first it might be some neighbor kids,” she said. “They were pounding profusely, and then it hit me it was the FBI. I took my kids to their bedrooms. They used a battering ram to bash down my door, they cuffed me. And then proceeded to search and go through my whole home.” Sherronna Bishop – [Listen to the Interview]

No reason for the raid – which saw FBI agents search the entire house – was given, Bishop said, although the agents did leave paperwork related to the warrant when they left, which she said alleged that she was involved in, “intentional damage to a protected computer, wire fraud and conspiracy to cause damage to a protected computer.”

However, Bishop contends that she has done nothing wrong, and that she was being unfairly targeted by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who issued a memorandum in October targeting parents who make “threats” to school board members after a letter written to the President requested they be treated as potential “domestic terrorists.”

“I have been available and transparent to any organization that wanted to speak with me, even initiating a briefing in September with Mesa County officials and the DA’s office to present election information,” Bishop said. “Even though I have gone through great lengths to be transparent about my positions, the Biden administration’s DOJ [Department of Justice] has made good on its threat to begin terrorizing parents who dare to speak out for their children and challenge election integrity.” Sherronna Bishop – [Listen to the Interview]

However, in a radically different take, the FBI is claiming that the raid was just part of a series of search warrants that were carried out in connection with illegally leaked data from Mesa County, Colorado related to the 2020 presidential election, which was then turned over to what they described as QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Copies of Mesa County voting machine hard drives were presented as part of Mike Lindell’s August cyber symposium, as part of his ongoing – and currently unsuccessful – efforts to prove alleged voter fraud that cost former President Donald Trump a second term in the White House.

The FBI raided the home of Colorado elections clerk Tina Peters on November 16 in connection with the leaks; on the same day, the homes of three of Peters’ associates – which the FBI say included Sherronna Bishop – were searched as well. Bishop’s alleged role, if any, in any Mesa County campaign data leak is currently unknown.

Currently, none of the individuals whose homes were searched have yet to be charged with any crime, although authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

Bishop’s claims that federal agents used a battering ram to gain entry to her home and that she and her husband were handcuffed have not yet been addressed by authorities; in addition, The Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund has claimed that all four of the individuals whose homes were raided on November 16 were subjected to such treatment.

“Large teams of heavily armed federal agents, using a battering ram to break down doors, raided the homes of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and several of her friends and colleagues, mostly elderly women in their mid 60s,” The Fund claimed.

However, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser refuted the claim that the searches involved a significant use of force and emphasized that they were legally authorized by a judge.

“At no time was force used on Ms. Peters or her home,” said a joint statement from their offices. “Ms. Peters was allowed to move around her home and fix herself breakfast while agents gathered items before departing.”

Bishop wrapped up the interview saying that she strongly believes the raid was to intimidate her and ‘shut her up’ for her support of Tina Peters who Bishop says is one of the only elected officials in America who has ‘hard evidence’ of what she claims Dominion Voting Systems and the Secretary of State of Colorado have done to interfere with the election, referencing 29,000 deleted election logs that Peters took upon her self to make a backup image of, before and after a system update was performed, one she says removed files it was her job to ensure remained secure.