Detectives Arrest Homicide Suspect from Shooting in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
Franci Joseph
Franci Joseph, 24, was arrested, transported to the Palm Beach Jail and charged with first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and two counts of shooting into occupied vehicle.

LAKE WORTH, FL – On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 1:30 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Brentwood Blvd in unincorporated Lake Worth. Upon arrival, deputies located a male in a vehicle, deceased from gunshot wounds and later learned that the victim and his mother were traveling home after shopping when they came across a group of individuals and a vehicle stopped in the roadway. As the victim was driving around the stopped vehicle an individual simultaneously discharged a firearm striking the victim who was driving the vehicle.

Further investigation led detectives to identify Franci Joseph, 24, as the suspect who shot and killed the victim in this case. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes squad arrested Joseph today. He was transported to the Palm Beach Jail and charged with first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and two counts of shooting into occupied vehicle.

The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law so their name will not be released.

