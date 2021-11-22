CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Fatal Crash In Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a woman in Dania Beach this past weekend. According to investigators, on Sunday evening November 21, 2021, the driver of a 2000 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on E. Sheridan Street around 8:41 p.m. when she attempted to turn left onto Southeast Second Avenue. At the same time, the driver of a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg was traveling westbound on East Sheridan Street in the center thru lane. The driver of the Corolla turned into the path of the Touareg, resulting in a collision. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the individuals involved in the crash to an area hospital. The passenger in the Corolla, later identified as Maria Martinez, 64, of Hollywood, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other two individuals, Olga Mendoza, 56, of Hollywood and Abdel Hashem, 26, of Roanoke, Virginia, suffered injuries that are not expected to be life threatening. 

At this time, neither excessive speed nor impairment are being considered contributory factors to the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

