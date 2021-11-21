CrimeLocalSociety

Weeki Wachee Pair Face Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Stanley Schultz, 70, and his passenger, Deanna Thompson, 42, were arrested after a traffic stop and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.
According to authorities, Stanley Schultz, 70, and his passenger, Deanna Thompson, 42, were arrested after a traffic stop and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL – On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at approximately 12:16 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle traveling on Shoal Line Boulevard near Richard Drive in Weeki Wachee.

The driver, later identified as Stanley Schultz, 70, was traveling 49 mph in a 35-mph zone. The deputy asked Schultz for permission to search the vehicle which Schultz denied. The deputy then informed Schultz and his passenger, Deanna Thompson, 42, he was going to conduct a drug sniff of the vehicle which does not require consent.

Once the suspects exited the vehicle, the deputy performed a free air drug sniff with K-9 Meck and the dog immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics. On the passenger’s side of the vehicle, deputies located an eyeglass-style pouch that contained two plastic baggies, a straw, and a smoking pipe that all tested positive for methamphetamine. Thompson said only the smoking pipe belonged to her.

On the driver’s side of the vehicle deputies located a gray bag that contained two crystal-like chunks that tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also located a smoking pipe and a handgun in the bag.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

During questioning, Schultz admitted to ownership of all of the items in the gray bag and told deputies he is a convicted felon. Another clear baggie was located in the chest pocket of a jacket being worn by Thompson. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Schultz claimed ownership of the jacket and the drugs found in the jacket.

Continued investigation revealed the suspect’s vehicle was not registered and had a tag attached that was not assigned to it. It was also learned that Schultz’s driver’s license was suspended in 2017 and had not been reinstated since.

Both Schultz and Thompson were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Schultz was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while License is Suspended – Second or Subsequent Offense, and Unregistered Motor Vehicle. His bond was set at $37,500. Thompson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

After DNA Evidence, Grand Jury Returns Indictment On 2008…

Joe Mcdermott

WATCH: California 53-Year-Old’s Life Cut Short By Employers’…

Marc Ang

DeSantis Takes Jab at Biden by Signing Anti-Vaccination…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,513