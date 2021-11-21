Weeki Wachee Pair Face Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

According to authorities, Stanley Schultz, 70, and his passenger, Deanna Thompson, 42, were arrested after a traffic stop and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL – On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at approximately 12:16 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle traveling on Shoal Line Boulevard near Richard Drive in Weeki Wachee.

The driver, later identified as Stanley Schultz, 70, was traveling 49 mph in a 35-mph zone. The deputy asked Schultz for permission to search the vehicle which Schultz denied. The deputy then informed Schultz and his passenger, Deanna Thompson, 42, he was going to conduct a drug sniff of the vehicle which does not require consent.

Once the suspects exited the vehicle, the deputy performed a free air drug sniff with K-9 Meck and the dog immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics. On the passenger’s side of the vehicle, deputies located an eyeglass-style pouch that contained two plastic baggies, a straw, and a smoking pipe that all tested positive for methamphetamine. Thompson said only the smoking pipe belonged to her.

On the driver’s side of the vehicle deputies located a gray bag that contained two crystal-like chunks that tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies also located a smoking pipe and a handgun in the bag.



During questioning, Schultz admitted to ownership of all of the items in the gray bag and told deputies he is a convicted felon. Another clear baggie was located in the chest pocket of a jacket being worn by Thompson. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Schultz claimed ownership of the jacket and the drugs found in the jacket.

Continued investigation revealed the suspect’s vehicle was not registered and had a tag attached that was not assigned to it. It was also learned that Schultz’s driver’s license was suspended in 2017 and had not been reinstated since.

Both Schultz and Thompson were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Schultz was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while License is Suspended – Second or Subsequent Offense, and Unregistered Motor Vehicle. His bond was set at $37,500. Thompson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,000.