Twitter Shadow Bans Internet Accountability Project’s Will Chamberlain

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A query on the website shadowban.eu, a Shadowban Tester tool for Twitter, confirmed that Chamberlain was subject to a “search suggestion ban,” which places artificial limits on the extent to which accounts populate search results. File photo: Sundry Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Twitter’s campaign to silence conservatives continued today as it shadow banned Will Chamberlain, a Big Tech critic and Senior Counsel for the Internet Accountability Project. Despite Chamberlain’s high profile, his name does not populate among the first results after searching Twitter. A query on the website shadowban.eu confirmed that Chamberlain was subject to a “search suggestion ban,” which places artificial limits on the extent to which accounts populate search results.

Looks like Twitter hit me with a “search suggestion” ban



Wonder what the reason is – Defending Project Veritas? Criticizing the Rittenhouse prosecutors? pic.twitter.com/Nomm0JBHvw — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 18, 2021 What's going on, @TwitterSafety? pic.twitter.com/b0s642lRy8 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 18, 2021

“This is more evidence of corruption and political bias from Big Tech. Twitter is trying to turn down the volume on its critics. This is precisely why I work and support the Internet Accountability Project and so should all Americans who care about the right to free speech and are concerned about Big Tech censorship of conservatives,” Chamberlain said. “These publishers should not be afforded Section 230 immunity if they are going to pick and choose political sides. Thankfully, there’s bipartisan legislation making its way through Congress to break up these Big Tech monopolies and hold them to account.”

Screenshot taken at the time of publication at https://shadowban.eu/willchamberlain



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Chamberlain serves as Senior Counsel to the Internet Accountability Project and is the Co-Publisher of Human Events. Prior to relaunching Human Events, Chamberlain worked as an attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., focusing on class action litigation. Before that, he was an associate at Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart & Sullivan LLP in Los Angeles, where he practiced complex commercial litigation. Chamberlain graduated from University of the Pacific in 2010 with a B.A. in Economics, and received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center in 2015. Chamberlain is an active member of the State Bar of California and the District of Columbia Bar.

Internet Accountability Project

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges. For more information on Davis and IAP visit: https://theiap.org/about/