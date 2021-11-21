CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Trump Congratulates Kyle Rittenhouse On Acquittal of All Counts: “If That’s Not Self-Defense, Nothing Is”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, broke down crying and collapsed in his seat as the jury foreman read the verdict, finding him not guilty on one count each of First Degree Reckless Homicide, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, First Degree Intentional Homicide, and Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, broke down crying and collapsed in his seat as the jury foreman read the verdict, finding him not guilty on one count each of First Degree Reckless Homicide, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, First Degree Intentional Homicide, and Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

KENOSHA, WI – A jury in Wisconsin on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges related to the shooting of three men – two of whom died – during August 2020 protests in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse, 18, broke down crying and collapsed in his seat as the jury foreman read the verdict, finding him not guilty on one count each of First Degree Reckless Homicide, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, First Degree Intentional Homicide, and Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

In addition, as Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings, he had also been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, a misdemeanor; however, this charge was later dropped by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, citing a Wisconsin law that allows 16 and 17 year-olds to carry rifles and shotguns as long as they are not “unlawfully short-barreled.”


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 
Trump congratulates Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1461829166656114694/

A resident of nearby Antioch, Illinois, Rittenhouse admittedly had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, in addition to shooting and severely wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

The shootings took place on August 25, 2020, during violent protesting and riots in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Rittenhouse, accompanying several other men and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a medical kit, arrived in Kenosha to reportedly guard private property from looters and vandals.

Rittenhouse had maintained that all of the shootings were in self-defense, reiterating that while testifying on the stand in his own defense last week.

After the closing arguments concluded and the jury went into deliberations it took them a total of 23 hours to arrive at their decision. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers activated 500 National Guard in anticipation of protests following the verdict.

Defense attorney Mark Richards spoke to the media after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in Kenosha County court.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Homestead Church Youth Leader Arrested on Sex Charges;…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Seeking Man With Distinctive Tattoo On Upper…

Joe Mcdermott

Biden Approval Rating Sinks to Just 36% Nationwide; Majority…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,597