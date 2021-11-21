CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Detectives At Scene Of Officer Involved Shooting In Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Lee County Sheriff
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Officers are currently at an active scene near Cottage Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

FORT MYERS, FL – At approximately 4:00 PM this afternoon a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was walking across Martin Luther King Blvd to report for duty at the Downtown Jail Facility. As the deputy crossed the roadway, a vehicle approached him and a female passenger in the vehicle screamed frantically that her boyfriend, the driver of the vehicle, was armed with a gun and was threatening her and wouldn’t let her leave.

According to authorities, upon observing this, the deputy immediately approached the vehicle and repeatedly asked the suspect, later identified as Gustavo Reyes, 18, to exit the vehicle, however, he did not comply. Reyes also made what were described by authorities as ‘furtive movements’ at which time, the deputy discharged his weapon.

Lee County Sheriff Office
The female victim and the deputy are unharmed, however, the suspect received non-life threatening injuries and is hospitalized. He is also currently in custody, pending transport to the local jail. The suspect is being charged with Resisting without Violence, Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, False Imprisonment (Domestic Violence) and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The scene is currently still active and the investigation is on-going.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

