Homestead Church Youth Leader Arrested on Sex Charges; Accused of Sex Act With a Child; Detectives Seeking Additional Victims

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau arrested a church youth leader for engaging in sexual acts with a 17 year old teenager. According to investigators, the subject is a youth leader at the a church in Homestead where the victim attends. The teenage victim stated that he was fondled multiple times by the subject for a period of four months. The victim further disclosed that the fondling escalated to the subject engaging in sexual acts with him.

According to authorities, on October 29, 2021 the suspect, later identified as Ricky Torcise, 67, of Miami, was arrested and charged with engaging in a sexual act with a person with familial authority or custodial authority. The name of the church was not detailed in the arrest affidavit however it is located in the area of SW 288 Street and SW 182 Avenue in Homestead, Florida.

Detectives urge anyone that may have been victimized by this individual to call the Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300. Anyone with information regarding this incident can also contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

