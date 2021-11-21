After Robbery At Spring Hill Gaming Establishment, Employee Arrested And Charged With Operating A Gambling and Lottery Operation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

James Joseph Salmons-White, 27, the employee running the establishment, was arrested and charged with operating a gambling establishment, lottery operating/operating games of chance, possession of a slot machine and conducting/operating lottery. His bond was set at $13,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – After a commercial robbery at “Fish Games Skill Games,” took place on November 7, 2021, Hernando County detectives immediately launched an investigation which confirmed activities occurring within the establishment were illegal. As maintaining a gaming establishment is a violation of Florida State Statute 849.01, authorities executed a search warrant at 3484 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives observed two employees and eight patrons inside the establishment.

The second employee, a security guard, was not charged with any crime. Detectives also seized over $26,000 in cash used for illegal gambling and various gambling equipment from the business.

Two patrons Michelle Botsch, 28, and Robert Cannariato, 39, were also issued Misdemeanor Citations. The remaining six patrons were released with no charges. All were warned regarding the activity being illegal and advised they would likely be charged if located in an illegal gambling establishment in the future. The investigation continues.