Detectives Seeking Man With Distinctive Tattoo On Upper Right Arm for Battery on an Elderly Female In Greenacres

The suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his upper right arm. This incident occurred on September 17, 2021 at 6:45 pm. The location of the battery took place in front of Target located in the 5900 block of Lake Worth Road, in Greenacres.

GREENACRES, FL – Palm Beach County Detectives are seeking a suspect wanted for Battery on an elderly female. According to authorities, the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with another male while riding a Palm Tran bus. After exiting the bus and for what is considered ‘unknown reasons,’ the suspect battered an elderly female.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.