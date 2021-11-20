CrimeLocalSociety

Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Thief Who Stole Christmas Decorations From Resident In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
Upon arrival deputies learned that early that morning, what appears to be an unknown male began disconnecting the extension cords and then walking away with most of the Christmas display. Anyone who can identify this male is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
LAKE WORTH, FL – According to authorities, sometime between 4:38 am and 4:40 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a theft of Christmas decorations from a residents yard in the 3000 block of Buckley Avenue in unincorporated Lake Worth. 

