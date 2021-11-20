Connecticut Nursing Home Rocked by COVID-19 Outbreak; 89 Infected, 8 Dead, Nearly All Fully Vaccinated; All Visits Cancelled

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT – A Connecticut nursing home has been rocked by a COVID-19 outbreak, with nearly 90 infected with the virus and 8 eventually succumbing to it; reports indicate that nearly all cases were among those who were fully vaccinated.

Geer Village Senior Community in Canaan – which houses approximately 70 residents – first reported three cases of COVID-19 in October, with that number continuing to rise over time to the point that a total of 89 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of that number, 48 residents and 21 workers have since recovered; 8 individuals, however, have died. And of the total number of 89 that were infected, 87 of those were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In this facility, in the span of less than two months, 8 died. 87 of 89 infected were fully vaccinated. How can anyone compare the COVID-19 shot to a smallpox or polio vaccine?



How do you define efficacy when nearly everyone was vaccinated and 10% died?https://t.co/QBTYzKA2C0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 17, 2021



Geer Village issued a statement about the situation, giving an update on the recovery of those infected.

“We are encouraged to see 69 staff and residents already recovered and coming off isolation,” they said. “While we must continue with COVID-19 prevention protocols, we want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates for residents, staff, families, and community stakeholders as the situation changes.”

Due to the high number of infections, Geer Village has cancelled all visits until they can get the outbreak under control; until then, they encouraged families to do video conferencing in order to communicate with residents of the facility.

COVID-19 outbreak at Connecticut nursing home kills 8, infects 89 https://t.co/H1wcPBKNuX pic.twitter.com/uQSWxRzVnP — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2021

“We understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents, and you are encouraged to continue to connect virtually,” they said.

Geer Village must remain infection-free for at least two weeks before residents and workers will be allowed to receive COVID-19 booster shots; the facility has not reported any infections since November 8.